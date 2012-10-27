Fans of Argentina's Colon de Santa Fe soccer club stand in a police holding cell after being arrested for rioting at a soccer match in Asuncion October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION Paraguay has sent home 35 Argentine soccer hooligans sentenced to two-year suspended jail terms for acts of vandalism at a match in Asuncion and banned them for five years from returning across the border.

The hooligans, fans of Argentine side Colon, were arrested after fighting with home supporters of Cerro Porteno and riot police during a Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday.

"The 35 fans of Colon will be expelled from Paraguay. We have already informed the police about the signed resolution," Judge Jose Delmas told reporters on Friday.

The hooligans were sentenced at a brief trial after agreeing to pay for the damage.

Cerro Porteno won the match, the second leg of a last-16 tie, 2-1 to go through to the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

The Copa Sudamericana is South America's equivalent of the Europa League.

