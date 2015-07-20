SAO PAULO, July 20 Brazilian soccer legend Pelé
left the hospital on Monday after undergoing back surgery, the
latest in a series of health complications for the 74-year-old
former star striker.
Pelé, whose given name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, spent
the weekend at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo after a
procedure to relieve pressure on a nerve in his spine, an aide
told Reuters. The hospital announced his release in a statement.
This is the third time Pelé has been hospitalized since
November. He spent two weeks in November at the Einstein
facility with kidney problems and in May he underwent prostate
surgery at the same hospital.
With more than 1,280 career goals and an unequaled three
World Cup titles during his playing career, Pelé is considered
by many to be the greatest soccer player of all-time.
(Reporting by Bruno Marfinati; Editing by Christian Plumb)