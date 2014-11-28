SAO PAULO Brazilian soccer great Pele "is in better condition" though he remains in an intensive care unit being treated for a urinary tract infection, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said on Friday.

Pele, 74, is receiving renal support treatment, which helps kidneys to filter waste products from the blood, after surgery to remove kidney stones earlier this month. He is not on vasoactive drugs or other supportive therapies, the hospital said.

Pele, often called the greatest soccer player in history, has suffered a long list of health problems in the past decade, including emergency eye surgery for a detached retina and a hip replacement.

His manager, Paul Kemsley, said on Thursday he was expected to make a full recovery and that reports of his condition are being "greatly exaggerated."

Known as "the King of soccer" in Brazil, Pele played in four World Cups and helped Brazil win the global tournament three times, the last in Mexico in 1970.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)