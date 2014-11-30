SAO PAULO Nov 30 Brazilian soccer legend Pele's health continued to improve on Sunday, with doctors removing renal support temporarily to assess the evolution of a urinary tract infection.

The 74-year-old three-time World Cup champion was put on kidney support treatment last week. In a statement, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein said the treatment would be suspended until Monday, when doctors would decide whether or not to reinstate it.

The statement said that Pele, who is often called the greatest soccer player in history, was "lucid, talking", and that his respiratory and blood readings were stable.

Pele underwent surgery just over two weeks ago to remove kidney stones.

Pele, who was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has struggled with a series of health problems over the past decade. He has had emergency eye surgery for a detached retina, and a hip replacement.

Known in Brazil as the "King of Soccer", he played in four World Cups and scored more than 1,000 goals during his career.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Aidan Martindale)