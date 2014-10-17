SAO PAULO A Peruvian goalkeeper saved four penalties and scored the winner himself to take his side Cesar Vallejo into the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana for the first time.

Cesar Vallejo, who lost the first leg 2-0 at Brazilian side Bahia, won by the same scoreline on Wednesday to take the tie to penalties.

Salomon Libman saved one of the regulation first five spot kicks and then two more in sudden death.

He then converted the home side's 10th kick before saving once again to book Cesar Vallejo's place in the competition's last eight.

They will now face Colombia's Atletico Nacional.

