Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
PARIS UEFA president Michel Platini hit out at FIFA chief Sepp Blatter on Friday, saying the Swiss has stopped serving the cause of football.
"Sepp is not the president of FIFA anymore. He is FIFA," Frenchman Platini, whose book "Let's Talk About Football" was released this week, told sports daily L'Equipe.
"Platini, Pele, Blatter, (former FIFA presidet Joao) Havelange must yield to the interests of football.
"One must not use football, but serve football."
Platini, 59, has no regrets for not running against Blatter who is likely to secure a fifth term at next year's elections.
"It was not the time. I do not regret anything. One day maybe. We will see," he said.
The former France great, who led Les Bleus to their Euro 1984 title, was re-elected as UEFA president in 2011.
