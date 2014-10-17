FIFA President Sepp Blatter speaks with UEFA President Michel Platini (L) before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Portugal at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

PARIS UEFA president Michel Platini hit out at FIFA chief Sepp Blatter on Friday, saying the Swiss has stopped serving the cause of football.

"Sepp is not the president of FIFA anymore. He is FIFA," Frenchman Platini, whose book "Let's Talk About Football" was released this week, told sports daily L'Equipe.

"Platini, Pele, Blatter, (former FIFA presidet Joao) Havelange must yield to the interests of football.

"One must not use football, but serve football."

Platini, 59, has no regrets for not running against Blatter who is likely to secure a fifth term at next year's elections.

"It was not the time. I do not regret anything. One day maybe. We will see," he said.

The former France great, who led Les Bleus to their Euro 1984 title, was re-elected as UEFA president in 2011.

