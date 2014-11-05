BURTON-ON-TRENT, England Nov 5 UEFA is prepared to move the Champions League semi-finals and final to June in 2022 if the World Cup is played in Qatar that winter, its president Michel Platini said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after his first visit to the FA's national training base in the Midlands, Platini said moving the matches would not cause a problem if the World Cup finals were played in January and February 2022.

"As the president of the confederation I have no problem with that," the 59-year-old Frenchman said.

"It will not be a problem for the competition, we can move the dates in 2022 and have two semi-finals and the final in June, so that is not a problem."

Platini has always favoured the 2022 World Cup being played early in the year to avoid the searing heat of the Gulf summer and said holding the tournament in November and December would cause greater problems for the international calendar.

The two-legged Champions League semi-finals are usually played at the end of April and the beginning of May with the final at the end of that month.

Platini added that while the dates for the 2022 World Cup finals have yet to be fixed -- the decision is due to be taken by FIFA's executive committee in March next year -- agreement is close between all the interested stakeholders, including the clubs, leagues, and national associations.

"I was not at Monday's meeting, but I know we're not so far from a good solution," he said referring to a gathering in Zurich of the task force discussing when the 2022 World Cup will take place.

Asked about a potential clash with the Winter Olympics in 2022, he replied: "FIFA do not want to clash with the Olympic Committee but the rest of the world wants to find the best solution for the football. We are not so far."

He said that while one of the questions surrounding Qatar 2022 was close to being resolved, the problem of racism in Russia, who will host the 2018 World Cup finals, was alarming and needed to be tackled at the highest level.

"When we choose a World Cup venue like Qatar or Russia we focus on the country but in Europe we have a lot of racism and it is getting worse and worse.

"I think the problem in Russia is important but do you think only FIFA and UEFA can resolve the problem of racism in the world? I don't think so.

"I think it is very important that we say to the Russian authorities that they do something because it is not good for the country, it's not good for football, it's not good for anybody." (Editing by Ken Ferris)