BERLIN Oct 8 Poland captain Jakub Blaszczykowski could be out for at least a month and miss a World Cup qualifier against England after he injured his ankle in Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw at Hanover 96 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

"Initial diagnosis says no training for four to six weeks," Blaszczykowski said on his website (www.kubablaszczykowski.pl) on Monday.

The midfielder, who turned his ankle in the 39th minute after his foot got caught in the grass, is set to miss their 2014 World Cup qualifier against England in Warsaw on Oct. 16 and a friendly against South Africa four days earlier.

Blaszczykowski, who has scored two goals in their two World Cup Group H qualifiers so far, will undergo further tests later on Monday in Dortmund to determine the exact extent of the damage, the German champions said.

"It could be anything from stretched ligaments to ligament rupture," a Dortmund statement said. "In such a case he could be out for up to six weeks. Only the scan can offer a diagnosis."

Dortmund also face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Oct. 24. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)