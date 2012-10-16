A huge Polish flag is held by fans as rain puddles cover the pitch before the World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer match between England and Poland at the National Stadium in Warsaw, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

WARSAW Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Poland and England was postponed until Wednesday due to a waterlogged pitch after the roof of Warsaw's national stadium was left open, a Polish FA spokeswoman said.

The decision was taken to rearrange the game for 1500GMT on Wednesday following a pitch inspection at 1945GMT on Tuesday after an evening of torrential rain.

The Warsaw stadium has a retractable roof, but a Polish FA spokeswoman said neither of the team representatives nor the FIFA delegate wanted to make the decision to close it.

"None of the sides wanted such a solution," said Agnieszka Olejkowska. "We knew there would be heavy rain but we could not 100 percent predict the downpour."

With rain still falling heavily at the scheduled kick-off time (1900GMT), she said it was not possible to close the roof.

"We have a heating system which, if we close the roof, can dry the pitch in 30 minutes," she said.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)