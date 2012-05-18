WARSAW Poland's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski wants to leave Arsenal after months of watching his compatriot Wojciech Szczesny from the bench, a Polish daily quoted the 27-year-old as saying.

"I hope that my adventure with Arsenal has come to an end," Fabianski told Friday's Gazeta Wyborcza. "I intend to leave and play in a strong league. I wanted to leave in the winter, too, but (Arsenal manager) Arsene Wenger did not give a green light."

Fabianski, who has 20 caps, was named the Polish league's top keeper in 2006 and 2007 during his time with Legia Warsaw.

He joined Premier League Arsenal five years ago but has not been able to secure his position due to injuries and some conspicuous errors.

Poland coach Franciszek Smuda has called him up to the provisional 26-man squad for the Euro 2012 championship, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine starting next month, but he is expected to play second fiddle to Szczesny again.

