LISBON Dec 14 Powerful, pacey and prolific, Porto's
Brazilian forward Hulk has been in a rich vein of form since moving to a more
central role and has given his side's under-fire coach Vitor Pereira the chance
to emulate the triple success of last season.
The burly 25-year old, who earned his nickname due to his love of the Marvel
Comics green superhero, has almost single-handedly lifted his team out of a poor
spell this season.
"I am still not perfectly used to playing in this (striker) position but
when I'm called to do so I give it my best shot," Hulk told Portuguese
television. "What I want is to celebrate the championship with my team mates, if
I manage to win it like last season and this time playing as a striker, that
would be wonderful."
His left-footed shot is fearsome, regularly producing goals with rising and
unstoppable long-distance drives from open play or free kicks.
The Brazilian has scored 11 goals, a quarter of Porto's total this season,
and tops the Portuguese Premier League assists chart with six decisive passes.
Porto lead the championship on goal difference, level with Benfica on 30
points after 12 matches, but Pereira, who took over after Andre Villas-Boas
moved to Chelsea, has yet to convince the club's demanding fans.
Under Villas-Boas, Porto clinched a memorable domestic double and the Europa
League playing in a rampant attacking style.
Pereira's Porto have been knocked out of the Portuguese Cup and failed to
qualify from their Champions League group after being held to a goalless draw at
home by Zenit St Petersburg last week, the first time they have missed out on
the knockout stages since 2005-06.
Following a 3-0 Cup loss at Academica last month, Pereira changed tactics,
deploying winger Hulk as a central striker and switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation
from 4-3-3 with Kleber dropped to the bench.
Although Porto fell short against Zenit, the new tactics seem to be paying
off as they have won their three other matches and Hulk thrived in his new
position, scoring four of the side's seven goals and creating another two.
"I don't feel more important than anyone else, I just work hard like the
others," said the player whose given name is Givanildo de Souza. "At Porto it
does not matter who scores more goals or has more assists, what matters is that
everyone plays well so we can stand out through our collective effort".
PRIZED ASSET
Last season was Hulk's best to date as he collected over 30 goals and more
than 20 assists, but he was somewhat overshadowed by prolific Colombian striker
Radamel Falcao, whose record-breaking run of goals in the Europa League helped
earn him a 45-million euro move to Atletico Madrid.
Continued strong form this season has also earned Hulk a recall to the
Brazil national team following a long absence since his debut in 2009. He played
in friendlies against Gabon and Egypt in November, and although he did not
score, he won praise for his displays.
Further involvement in the Brazil camp may ensure media reports of interest
from top clubs like Italy's Milan rivals and Premier League millionaires
Manchester City and Chelsea will persist despite an expensive price tag.
Porto, whose scouts discovered Hulk playing for second-tier Japanese side
Tokyo Verdy in 2008, have put a buyout clause of 100 million euros ($133
million) in his contract.
"It may sound like a heresy but I would not swap Hulk for (Real Madrid's)
Cristiano Ronaldo. They are two great players, but that is my opinion," Porto
president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa told Porto Canal TV this year.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)