Manchester United's Bebe (R) is challenged by Crawley Town's Dean Howell during their English FA Cup soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LISBON Benfica have signed Bebe from Manchester United in a deal worth up to three million euros ($4.03 million), the Premier League club said on Friday as the forward ended a difficult four-year spell in England.

Bebe was bought for 7.4 million pounds from Vitoria de Guimaraes in August 2010 by then-manager Alex Ferguson who later said he had not seen the player in action either live or on video before completing the deal.

He failed to impress at United and quickly became known as one of Ferguson's biggest mistakes in the transfer market, making just two substitute appearances in the league.

Bebe was loaned out to Besiktas and Rio Ave before rebuilding his reputation in a third loan spell at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

The 24-year-old joins a Benfica side who won the domestic treble last season but need attacking reinforcements after selling Serbian winger Lazar Markovic to Liverpool.

"Everybody at United would like to wish Bebe the best of luck for the future," United said on the club website (www.manutd.com). ($1 = 0.7444 Euros)($1 = 0.5890 British Pounds)

