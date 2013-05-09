LISBON May 9 Battle-weary Benfica know their season lies in the balance between memorable and disappointing when they walk on to the hostile Dragao stadium pitch for the likely title-decider against Porto on Saturday (1930 GMT).

The fierce rivals, two points apart and both undefeated in the Portuguese championship, have been neck-and-neck all year, upping the stakes for the 'Classico' which has become the crunch moment of the season.

While Benfica lead and could be crowned champions if they win, Porto have the emotional and physical edge with home advantage and nothing to play for but the league.

Unlike their northern rivals, Benfica are still fighting on three fronts: the league, Wednesday's Europa League final with Chelsea and the domestic cup final a week later.

Porto are at full strength, while Benfica's influential midfielders Nemanja Matic and Enzo Perez are both in doubt due to knocks.

Defeat for Benfica on Saturday would most likely mean them giving away the league title and losing confidence for the two finals.

Coach Jorge Jesus shrugged off talk of "dark clouds" hanging over Benfica after a disappointing 1-1 home draw to Estoril on Monday meant they failed to retain a four-point cushion.

"Dark clouds? That makes me laugh. Benfica are first and going to two finals. Few teams in the world have such a chance to win a treble at this stage," Jesus told a news conference.

"Nothing can erase what is already a brilliant season. Dark clouds would exist, yes, if we had not got to play matches like this."

A draw would suit Benfica who will host bottom-of-the-table Moreirense in the last round.

With the tickets almost sold out, Porto say they are ready to zero in on a third consecutive title.

"If there was a vitamin needed to boost Porto physically there could have been nothing better that Benfica's draw at Estoril," former Porto captain Joao Pinto told Antena1 radio.

"Porto have shown over time they follow through when the decisive hour comes and it will happen again this time."

Benfica have struggled to dent Porto's domestic dominance in the last decade in which the northern side have won eight titles and the Lisbon club two. (Editing by Clare Fallon)