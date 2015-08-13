Mexico's Raul Jimenez poses for a team photo before their international friendly soccer match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

LISBON Benfica have signed Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez from Atletico Madrid, the Portuguese club said on Thursday.

Jimenez was unable to hold down a regular place in DiegoSimeone’s side last season and he has moved to Benfica for a reported nine million euros ($10.02 million).

“Jimenez, 24-year old, has signed a contract until 2020,” read a statement on the Benfica website.

Jimenez found himself the fourth choice striker having moved a year ago to the Calderon and his prospects for the coming campaign were bleak with Atletico bringing in Jackson Martinez and Luciano Vietto.

“I did not play as many minutes as I expected but I believe in myself and I now want to help my new team,” Jimenez told BenficaTV.

“I have a year now playing in European football which has helped me to adapt.”

