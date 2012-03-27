Braga's coach Leonardo Jardim shouts to his players during the soccer match against Gil Vicente for the Portuguese Premier League at Barcelos city stadium February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro/Files

LISBON Battling Braga have climbed their way up to the top of the Portuguese Premier League and are ready to shake up the decades-old dominance of Benfica, Porto and Sporting.

Braga, whose distinctive "Quarry" stadium only holds 30,000, are first after beating Academica 2-1 on Monday and have the championship within their grasp with only six games left.

Coach Leonardo Jardim can no longer hide his aspirations for the title.

"Our first goal was to be amongst the top four, next to be on the podium among the best three, but now we want to be first. We want to conquer our own space," he told reporters after Monday's victory.

Braga are on 58 points after 24 matches, Porto are on 57 and Benfica have 56.

The last team outside the "Big three" to win the Portuguese league were Boavista in 2001.

"Few believed at the beginning of the season that Braga would be capable of this. We will have the ambition to win match-by-match, we know there are still a few stages ahead but we are conscious of what we are worth," Jardim said.

The coach, who took over from Sporting-bound Domingos Paciencia in the close season, has struck a fine balance between attack and defence and emulated Braga's recent successes. Braga reached the final of the Europa League last year and finished second in the league in 2010.

But Braga, nicknamed the warriors, still have some tough battles ahead. They will travel to the Estadio da Luz (Stadium of Light) to play Benfica this Sunday and host champions Porto in the following round.

Brazilian striker Lima has stood out with his superior technique, scoring in his last eight consecutive matches and leading the league goalscoring charts with 19 goals.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Mark Meadows)