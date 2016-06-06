Jose Peseiro has been appointed manager of Portuguese side Braga in succession to Paulo Fonseca.

The 56-year-old joins for his second spell in charge having been sacked by Porto last week after they finished third and lost to Braga in the cup final.

Braga finished a distant fourth last season under Fonseca who has taken over at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The much-travelled Peseiro was previously in charge of Braga in the 2012-2013 season when they came fourth.

