LISBON Dec 26 Former Benfica and Portugal striker Eusebio is shaking off pneumonia and is likely to leave Lisbon's Luz hospital by the end of this week.

"Our perspective is that he might be discharged from hospital between Thursday and Friday. It is likely he will be able to go home by then," Luz hospital clinical director Jose Roquette told reporters on Monday.

"Eusebio had a very good night, he is doing very well. We lowered the monitoring and he will now go to a room (from intermediate care), where he will enjoy the company of his family," he said.

Eusebio, who turns 70 in January, was moved out of the intensive care unit last Saturday and spent Christmas with his family in hospital. He was admitted to hospital last week diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

"His state has evolved according to expectations... and he has been an excellent patient," Roquette said.

The Mozambique-born Eusebio helped Benfica reach four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when they lost in extra-time to Manchester United at Wembley. Benfica won the trophy in 1961 and 1962.

He retired in 1975 after a career that included 64 caps and 41 international goals plus an emotional Wembley appearance against England when Portugal lost in the semi-finals of the 1966 World Cup, where he was top scorer. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Ken Ferris)