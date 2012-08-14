LISBON Aug 14 Brazil forward Hulk is ready to leave Portuguese champions Porto and would like to move to a high-profile club in England or Spain.

"I have left the door open to be transferred. My preference is to play in England or Spain because they are the most watched leagues in the world," the 26-year-old told the Brazilian news agency Lancepress.

"Now is a great time for me to move."

Hulk has been linked by the media with Chelsea, Paris St Germain and wealthy Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.

His contract with Porto runs until 2016 and includes a buyout clause of 100 million euros ($123.51 million).

He has been instrumental in the club's successes over the past four seasons, helping them win three league titles, three Portuguese Cups, two Super Cups and one Europa League trophy.

Hulk, who featured in the Brazil team beaten by Mexico in last week's London Olympics final, has been voted the best player in Portugal for the last two seasons.

($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Tony Jimenez)