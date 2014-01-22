Portuguese second division club Leixoes lodged a protest after six players were shown the red card and a coach was also sent off during their 1-1 draw with Sporting B on Wednesday.

Sporting had Mauro Riquicho sent off after giving away a penalty, converted by Leixoes, in the 12th minute, while Leixoes goalkeeper Chastre was dismissed, also after conceding a penalty, just before the break.

He was immediately followed by team mate Moreira, ordered from the substitutes' bench for protesting.

The second half saw more reds for Sporting's Nuno Reis and Leixoes pair Anderson Grafite and Cadinha as well as their coach Joao Esteves being dismissed for dissent.

"Helder Malheiro's refereeing jeopardised the work of the Leixoes professionals," said the club in a statement, adding it had asked the Portuguese Football Federation for an emergency meeting of the refereeing committee.

"There was no pitched battle as might be thought from the total of 16 cards shown to the two teams."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Rex Gowar)