Sporting coach Leonardo Jardim claimed his team were "world champions of disallowed goals" after his team were held 2-2 at Vitoria de Setubal in a game littered with controversial refereeing decisions on Sunday.

Titleholders Porto gave interim coach Luis Castro a winning start by beating Arouca 4-1 and leaders Benfica overcame Estoril 2-0 with two early goals, their fifth successive win.

Sporting went ahead with a controversial goal in the 33rd minute when Islan Slimani's header appeared to be saved by Pawel Kieszek but the referee ruled the ball had crossed the line.

Sporting had been denied an opener three minutes earlier when Adrien Silva was judged to have been offside when he turned the ball into the net after Kieszek had initially denied Slimani.

Brazilian Rafael Martins pulled Vitoria level six minutes after the re-start before a stormy ending that saw both teams awarded controversial penalties.

Silva put Sporting back in front with four minutes left after Pedro Queiros was harshly ruled to have fouled Diego Capel.

Three minutes later, Vitoria were awarded a penalty after the slightest of touches by Marqinhos on Zequinha and teenager Ricardo Horta fired the equaliser.

"I don't like to talk about referees but I think we can beat the world record for disallowed goals," said Jardim. "It's incredible how this happens. The referees know that I believe in their work but it's the facts that count."

Porto, champions for the last three seasons, raced to a 2-0 lead in less than half an hour with goals by Quaresma, from a penalty, and Carlos Eduardo before Rui Sampaio pulled one back.

Quaresma missed another penalty when he skied his shot before halftime but made amends with another goal in the 83rd minute before Colombian Jackson Martinez completed the scoring.

Castro was brought in to replace Paulo Fonseca, who was fired on Wednesday after nine months at the helm.

Luisao and Rodrigo scored in the first 20 minutes to give Benfica a straightforward win over Estoril, who two weeks ago handed Porto a first home defeat for five-and-a-half years.

Benfica have 55 points from 22 games, seven ahead of Sporting with Porto a further two behind in third.

