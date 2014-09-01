LISBON Portuguese champions Benfica were held to a 1-1 draw by neighbours Sporting Lisbon after an awful blunder by their goalkeeper Artur on Sunday.

The Brazilian received a back pass under no real pressure in the 20th minute but hit his clearance straight at Sporting's Andre Carillo, who charged down the ball, leaving Algeria forward Islam Slimani to head into an empty net.

Nicolas Gaitan had given Benfica the lead when he finished off a neat exchange of passes on the right in the 12th minute.

The Eagles, winners of a domestic treble last season, squandered numerous chances in the second half as they dropped their first points of the season.

Colombia forward Jackson Martinez scored twice in the last 10 minutes to cap another win for Porto as they beat Moreirense 3-0.

Spaniard Oliver Torres made the breakthrough in the 71st minute and Martinez’s compatriot Juan Quintero also missed a penalty in the last ten minutes.

Porto, under new coach Julen Lopategui, maintained their 100 percent record in the Primeira Liga alongside Vitoria Guimaraes, who won 3-0 at Belenenses on Saturday.

Porto also won both legs of their Champions League qualifier against Lille and have yet to concede a goal this season.

The season claimed its first coaching victim when Joao de Deus was sacked by Gil Vicente after a 2-1 home defeat by Maritimo left them without a point.

