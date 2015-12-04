Jonas scored twice from the penalty spot as third-placed Benfica won their fourth match in a row, defeating Academica 3-0 at home in the Primeira League on Friday.

League top scorer Jonas struck once in each half and Renato Sanches bagged a fired a long-range effort as the reigning champions continued their fine recent run of form.

The hosts largely dominated the first half hour, and opened the scoring in the 35th minute when goalkeeper Pedro Trigueira needlessly brought down Nicolas Gaitan in the area, even though the Argentine forward appeared to be chasing a lost cause.

Jonas sent Trigueira the wrong way from the spot, before converting a second penalty in the 69th minute -- his 10th goal of the season -- when Richard Ofori handled.

Sanches added a spectacular third in the 85th minute as Benfica, the division's highest scorers, cruised to victory.

Rui Vitoria's team remain in third following their victory, having picked up 24 points from their opening 11 matches.

They are three points behind second-placed FC Porto, who host Pacos de Ferreira on Saturday, and five behind leaders Sporting Lisbon who visit Maritimo.

Academica are second from bottom on seven points, having now gone five games without a win.

(Writing by Ed Dove, Editing by Martyn Herman)