LISBON Greece forward Konstantinos Mitroglou scored on his league debut for Benfica to set the Portuguese champions on the way to a 4-0 win over Estoril on Sunday.

Benfica took 74 minutes to break down the visitors before blasting four goals in 15 minutes in an encouraging start to their campaign.

The Eagles have had a difficult close season which saw Jorge Jesus, the coach who revived the club during six memorable seasons in charge, move across Lisbon to arch-rivals Sporting.

He has been replaced by Rui Vitoria.

Mitroglou, on loan from English second tier side Fulham, broke through for Benfica when he outjumped his marker to head in Nicolas Gaitan's cross at the far post.

Jonas then scored twice in quick succession, converting a penalty awarded for handball before heading in Victor Andrade's cross from the right.

Fullback Nelson Semedo celebrated his first-team debut with a goal when he scored the fourth from a Gaitan backheel.

Boavista came from two goals down with 10 men to hold Vitoria Setubal 2-2.

Idrissa Mandiang was sent off in the 71st minute for a second bookable offence but Boavista, trailing to first half goals from Andre Claro and Ruca, hit back through Afonso and Luisinho to grab an unlikely point.

Benfica's win completed a perfect start to the season by the big three after Porto thumped Vitoria Guimaraes 3-0 on Saturday and Sporting won 2-1 at promoted Tondela on Friday.

