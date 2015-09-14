LISBON Sporting pulled level with Porto at the top of the Portuguese league, beating Rio Ave 2-1 on Sunday despite confusion over their penalty taker.

Sporting were awarded a penalty for handball by Alhassan Wakaso in the 10th minute and Colombia forward Teo Gutierrez initially picked up the ball to take the kick.

However, coach Jorge Jesus ordered Adrien to take it instead and the Sporting captain converted.

"That's why I am the coach, I have to take the decisions in view of what is best for the team," Jesus told reporters. "Teo wanted to take it but I thought it should be Adrien. It's not just a case of who is the best technically."

Algeria forward Islam Slimani doubled their lead in the 39th minute, heading into an empty net after a mix-up in the Rio Ave defence.

However, Sporting had to battle to hold on to the points when Yazalde headed one back in the 69th minute.

Sporting pulled level on 10 points from four games with Porto, who won 3-1 at Arouca on Saturday. Titleholders Benfica are one point behind after a 6-0 demolition of Belenenses on Friday.

