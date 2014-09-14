LISBON, Sept 14 Former Portuguese champions Boavista won their first game since being re-admitted to Primeira Liga following the Golden Whistle investigation when they beat Academica Coimbra 1-0 on Sunday.

Boavista, who had lost their first three games without scoring a goal, were gifted the points when Academica defender Richard Ofori turned the ball into his own net as he tried to intercept Anderson Correia's cross early in the second half.

Boavista were kicked out of the top flight in 2008 following an investigation known as the Golden Whistle into the alleged bribing of referees in the 2003/4 season.

Porto were docked six points in the same case and excluded from the 2008/09 Champions League by UEFA, a decision which was reversed on appeal.

Last year, a Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) tribunal ruled that the correct procedures had not been followed in the decision to relegate Boavista.

Following the ruling, the league agreed to admit Boavista in April as part of a move to increase the Primeira Liga to 18 clubs and they jumped straight from the third tier to the top flight.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Porto lost their 100 percent record in all competitions and conceded their first goal of the season when they were held 1-1 at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Colombia forward Jackson Martinez put Porto ahead with a 61st minute penalty but Bernard Mensah levelled for the hosts, from another penalty, eight minutes later.

Martinez missed a sitter five minutes from time, denying Porto a sixth successive win.

Gil Vicente held on for a 1-1 draw at Pacos de Ferreira despite having centre backs Manasse Enza-Yamissi and Pecks, their goalscorer, both sent off for second bookable offences in the last 15 minutes.

Rio Ave, Guimaraes, Porto and title holders Benfica, who thumped Vitoria Setubal 5-0 away on Friday, all have 10 points from four games. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Martyn Herman)