LISBON Jan 6 Sporting and Benfica stormed to 6-0 wins in the Portuguese league on Wednesday while Porto were jeered off the field after being held 1-1 at home by mid-table Rio Ave.

Leaders Sporting demolished Vitoria Setubal with Islam Slimani and Bruno Cesar, making his debut after a move from Estoril, scoring twice and Joao Mario and Alberto Aquilani sharing the other goals.

The pick of the goals came from Joao Mario, who evaded several home defenders on a weaving run before scoring with a dipping 20-metre shot for Sporting's fourth just before the hour.

Bruno Cesar's second, and Sporting's fifth, was almost as good as the Brazilian scored with a half-volley which swerved viciously and went in off the post.

Sporting's win took them four points clear at the top on 41 points, while Benfica pulled level with Porto on 37 after they thrashed Maritimo.

Braga, 3-0 winners over Academica Coimbra, are a further eight points behind in fourth.

Maritimo suffered an early blow when goalkeeper Romain Salin went off injured after four minutes and was replaced by Jose Sa.

Pizzi broke the deadlock for titleholders Benfica in the 29th minute and then struck again five minutes later with Raul Jimenez adding a third a minute later as Maritimo fell apart.

Jonas converted two penalties in a four-minute spell early in the second half before Anderson Talisca added Benfica's sixth less than half a minute after coming on as a substitute.

Porto, beaten 2-0 by Sporting on Saturday, were watched by only 19,000 at their game against Rio Ave, their lowest home attendance of the season.

Midfielder Hector Herrera put Porto ahead after 22 minutes when he volleyed home from the edge of the area but Joao Novais levelled 11 minutes later.

Porto fans waved white handkerchiefs and jeered their team off the field. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)