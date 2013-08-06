Portugal's Nani holds the foot of Spain's Sergio Ramos during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

LISBON Portugal winger Nani needs to prove his worth in order to reclaim his role as a regular starter for the national team, according to coach Paulo Bento.

Nani endured an injury-plagued 2012-13 Premier League campaign during which he played less than half of Manchester United's fixtures.

The 26-year-old, who has more than 60 caps, was included on Tuesday in Bento's 23-man squad for next week's friendly against Netherlands on the Algarve but the coach said he was no longer a first-choice starter.

"He will now have to put in a bit of effort to recover what was once his - the role of playing nearly every time," Bento told a news conference.

"That did not happen in the last few matches. He needs to do his bit and then we will see what we will do."

Cape Verde-born Nani gave way to VfL Wolfsburg winger Vieirinha in the last few internationals, including a precious 1-0 win over Russia in June that sent Portugal to the top of the World Cup Group F qualifying table.

"He (Nani) has had to cope with Vieirinha who did extremely well in our recent matches against Azerbaijan, Israel, Russia and Croatia," Bento said.

Nani missed United's pre-season tour of Asia after having an operation on his nose.

"We still called him in because of his great quality and potential," Bento said. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Tony Jimenez)