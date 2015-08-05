LISBON Aug 5 Italian striker Pablo Dani Osvaldo has joined Porto in the latest bid to revive his controversial and faltering career.

The 29-year-old Argentine-born forward, who is a free agent after being released by Southampton halfway through his four-year contract in July, has switched clubs for the fifth transfer window in succession.

Porto confirmed the move on Twitter, posting a photo of Osvaldo holding the number 10 shirt with the caption "Welcome Osvaldo."

Osvaldo joined Southampton from AS Roma in August 2013 in a club record deal worth up to 14.6 million pounds ($22.81 million).

He was loaned to Juventus the following January after head-butting his own club captain Jose Fonte in a training-ground altercation.

Subsequent transfer windows saw him move to Inter Milan in mid-2014 and then back to Argentina to play for Boca Juniors in February.

Osvaldo made a bright start at Boca and scored seven goals in 15 matches, although he also had personal issues which caused him to miss a week's training in June.

Even before joining Southampton, Osvaldo had a history of disciplinary problems.

He left Roma under a cloud after throwing a tantrum when he was left out of the starting lineup against Lazio in the Coppa Italia final.

That also prompted then Italy coach Cesare Prandelli to drop him from the Confederations Cup squad in 2013

In all, Porto will be the 12th club of Osvaldo's career, which began with Huracan in Argentina.

His first stop in Italy was Atalanta, followed by Lecce, Fiorentina and Bologna. He also had a spell on loan with Espanyol in Spain.

