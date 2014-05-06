May 6 Former European champions Porto named Julen Lopetegui, a Spaniard with no experience of coaching a top-flight side, as their third coach of a frustrating season on Tuesday.

Although the 47-year-old has an excellent record as coach of Spain's under-21 and under-19 teams, the only senior teams he has coached were Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid Castilla, in the second and third divisions respectively at the time.

Lopetegui replaced Luis Castro who had been in charge on an interim basis since Paulo Fonseca was fired on March 5.

Porto, who have won the Portuguese league title 14 teams in the last 20 seasons, will finish a modest third this season, forcing them into the Champions League playoff round.

A difficult season has seen them knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and beaten by arch-rivals Benfica in the semi-finals of both the Portuguese Cup and the League Cup.

They also suffered their first home league defeat for five-and-a-half years when they were beaten 1-0 by Estoril at the Dragao in February.

"We deposit the utmost confidence in the coach, who I think needs no introduction thanks to his victorious career in Spain," said club president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa at Lopetegui's official presentation.

"The coach would already have seen that there a lot of people who are hostile to Porto and naturally this is not an obstacle, but an incentive," he added.

Lopetegui, a former goalkeeper, played for Castilla, Logrones, Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano and made one appearance for Spain.

As coach, he won the European under-19 championship with Spain in 2011 and the European under-21 championship two years later. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)