May 29 Factbox on Porto's biggest transfers in
the last decade, during which the Portuguese soccer club have
reaped more than half a billion euros ($650 million) in player
sales (does not include transfer deals worth less than five
million euros or those with an undisclosed fee):
Player Season Buyer Fee (euros)
James Rodriguez 2012/2013 Monaco 45 mln
Joao Moutinho 2012/2013 Monaco 25 mln
Hulk 2011/2012 Zenit St Petersburg 40 mln
Alvaro Pereira 2011/2012 Inter Milan 10 mln
Fredy Guarin 2011/2012 Inter Milan 11 mln
Ruben Micael 2010/2011 Atletico Madrid 5 mln
Falcao 2010/2011 Atletico Madrid 40 mln
Raul Meireles 2009/2010 Liverpool 13 mln
Bruno Alves 2009/2010 Zenit St Petersburg 22 mln
Lisandro Lopez 2008/2009 Lyon 24 mln
Lucho Gonzalez 2008/2009 Marseille 18 mln
Cissokho 2008/2009 Lyon 15 mln
Ricardo Quaresma 2007/2008 Inter Milan 25 mln
Bosingwa 2007/2008 Chelsea 21 mln
Pepe 2006/2007 Real Madrid 30 mln
Anderson 2006/2007 Manchester United 30 mln
Diego 2005/2006 Werder Bremen 6 mln
Seitaridis 2004/2005 Dynamo Moscow 10 mln
Maniche 2004/2005 Dynamo Moscow 16 mln
Derlei 2004/2005 Dynamo Moscow 8 mln
Ricardo Carvalho 2003/2004 Chelsea 30 mln
Deco 2003/2004 Barcelona 12-15 mln*
Paulo Ferreira 2003/2004 Chelsea 20 mln
Helder Postiga 2002/2003 Tottenham Hotspur 9 mln
*Barcelona agreed to pay Porto between 12 and 15 million euros
plus Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma in exchange for
Brazilian-born playmaker Deco.
