May 29 Factbox on Porto's biggest transfers in the last decade, during which the Portuguese soccer club have reaped more than half a billion euros ($650 million) in player sales (does not include transfer deals worth less than five million euros or those with an undisclosed fee): Player Season Buyer Fee (euros) James Rodriguez 2012/2013 Monaco 45 mln Joao Moutinho 2012/2013 Monaco 25 mln Hulk 2011/2012 Zenit St Petersburg 40 mln Alvaro Pereira 2011/2012 Inter Milan 10 mln Fredy Guarin 2011/2012 Inter Milan 11 mln Ruben Micael 2010/2011 Atletico Madrid 5 mln Falcao 2010/2011 Atletico Madrid 40 mln Raul Meireles 2009/2010 Liverpool 13 mln Bruno Alves 2009/2010 Zenit St Petersburg 22 mln Lisandro Lopez 2008/2009 Lyon 24 mln Lucho Gonzalez 2008/2009 Marseille 18 mln Cissokho 2008/2009 Lyon 15 mln Ricardo Quaresma 2007/2008 Inter Milan 25 mln Bosingwa 2007/2008 Chelsea 21 mln Pepe 2006/2007 Real Madrid 30 mln Anderson 2006/2007 Manchester United 30 mln Diego 2005/2006 Werder Bremen 6 mln Seitaridis 2004/2005 Dynamo Moscow 10 mln Maniche 2004/2005 Dynamo Moscow 16 mln Derlei 2004/2005 Dynamo Moscow 8 mln Ricardo Carvalho 2003/2004 Chelsea 30 mln Deco 2003/2004 Barcelona 12-15 mln* Paulo Ferreira 2003/2004 Chelsea 20 mln Helder Postiga 2002/2003 Tottenham Hotspur 9 mln *Barcelona agreed to pay Porto between 12 and 15 million euros plus Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma in exchange for Brazilian-born playmaker Deco. (Compiled by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Clare Fallon)