May 19 Factbox on Porto, who were crowned Portuguese champions for the 27th time after a 2-0 win at Pacos de Ferreira on Sunday:

EARLY DAYS

Founded in 1893 by a Portuguese port wine merchant who discovered football on a trip to England.

One of their first memorable wins was in 1948 against Arsenal.

Porto won the first Portuguese national league championship in 1934-35.

Although Porto grew as a club, they struggled to dent the dominance of Lisbon rivals Benfica and Sporting between the 1940s and 1960s, decades in which they won only three championships.

After 19 years without winning the league, Porto claimed a championship title in 1978. That trophy coincided with the arrival of Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa as football director.

Costa, nicknamed "the Pope" for his deep religious beliefs and the fans' devotion to him, became club president in 1982 and has been instrumental in their success since.

GLORY DAYS

Porto claimed the first of their two European Cup crowns in 1987 when they beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the final in Vienna.

Algerian striker Rabah Madjer stole the show, equalising with a terrific backheel and then setting up Porto's winner.

Porto won 20 out of 33 championships between 1980 and 2013 and became the first Portuguese club to win five consecutive championship titles in 1999.

Under Jose Mourinho, Porto were UEFA Cup champions against Celtic in 2003 and, in the following season, won the Champions League trophy with a stunning 3-0 win over Monaco.

Mourinho's former assistant Andre Villas-Boas also thrived in the Porto hot-seat, taking the Europa League title in an all-Portuguese final with Braga in 2011 and winning the championship undefeated. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Josh Reich)