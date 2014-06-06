The FA Cup semi-final: Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur – the fan's view
LONDON Premier League title rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head at Wembley on Saturday in the first FA Cup semi-final.
Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately from the Portugal team again on Wednesday as he continued his treatment for tendinosis in his left knee. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said that midfielder Raul Meireles and defender Pepe were also undergoing special training programmes as they recovered from injuries.
"Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul Meireles are undergoing a programme pre-established by the medical department for their injuries, specific treatment and sporting reintegration exercises, on the pitch," said the FPF in a statement. "Pepe is undergoing treatment and specific exercises in the hotel."
Real Madrid forward Ronaldo, the World Player of the Year, is suffering from an injury to his left thigh as well as patellar tendinosis while Meireles has an injury to his left thigh.
Central defender Pepe has a muscular injury in his right leg, the FPF said. Portugal are training near New York and face Mexico in a friendly in Boston on Friday. Their opening World Cup match is against Germany in Salvador on June 16.
