Portugal's new head coach Fernando Santos attends a news conference at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has won an appeal to have his eight-match ban reduced after being charged with misconduct while managing Greece at last year’s World Cup, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.

The 60-year-old Santos was sent from the dugout after extra time of Greece’s 1-1 draw with Costa Rica. Greece lost the penalty shootout and Santos was subsequently found guilty of "improper conduct" by FIFA.

However, CAS has cut the "excessive" eight-match ban to four games, with two matches of the sanction deferred for a probationary period of six months.

Portugal host Serbia in a Group I Euro 2016 qualifier on Sunday before entertaining Cape Verde in a friendly.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)