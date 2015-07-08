LISBON, July 8 Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz has joined Sporting Lisbon from Fulham on a three-year contract which includes a 60 million euros ($66.16 million) buyout clause, the Portuguese club said on its website.

Apart from a six-month loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last year, the 29-year-old attacking midfielder spent four seasons at Fulham, the last in the second tier of English football.

Ruiz played a key role in Costa Rica's run to the quarter-finals at the World Cup last year, scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory over Italy and in the 1-1 draw with Greece in the round of 16, a game his side won on penalties.

"It's a wonderful opportunity," said Ruiz on Twitter.

Sporting finished third in the Portuguese league last season but pulled off a major coup by signing coach Jorge Jesus from arch-rivals and champions Benfica. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)