Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
LONDON The Premier League apologised to Chelsea on Sunday after inadvertently publishing a pre-prepared story announcing Jose Mourinho's return to the club.
The story, later removed, appeared on the official Premier League website (www.premierleague.com) with Monday's date and the headline: "Portuguese coach is back at Stamford Bridge after signing a xx-year contract."
"Jose Mourinho returns for second stint as Chelsea manager. Portuguese signs x-year-deal," the website added in key points alongside the story.
A Premier League spokesman said they had spoken to Chelsea and apologised.
"It was a publishing mistake," he said. "We have no prior knowledge of a pending appointment."
Mourinho bowed out of Real Madrid with a 4-2 home La Liga win over Osasuna on Saturday and is poised to rejoin Chelsea, although neither the west London club nor the coach have confirmed his next destination.
The Portuguese first joined Chelsea as manager in 2004 and won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006.
Former Stamford Bridge defender Ricardo Carvalho made clear on Saturday that Mourinho was set to return when he told Sky Sports television that the Portuguese could win the title with them again next year.
Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick in seven minutes late in the game to secure a 3-3 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and continue his stellar scoring run under coach Andries Jonker.