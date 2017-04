LONDON, May 21 Longest serving current Premier League managers after Tony Pulis left Stoke City by mutual agreement on Tuesday. Manager Club Time as manager Arsene Wenger Arsenal 16 years, 232 days Alan Pardew Newcastle United 2 years, 163 days Sam Allardyce West Ham United 1 year, 354 days Martin Jol Fulham 1 year, 348 days Brendan Rodgers Liverpool 0 years, 354 days Paul Lambert Aston Villa 0 years, 353 days Chris Hughton Norwich City 0 years, 348 days Steve Clarke West Bromwich Albion 0 years, 347 days Michael Laudrup Swansea City 0 years, 340 days Andre Villas-Boas Tottenham Hotspur 0 years, 322 days Rafael Benitez Chelsea 0 years, 181 days Mauricio Pochettino Southampton 0 years, 123 days Paolo Di Canio Sunderland 0 years, 51 days Relegated Roberto Martinez Wigan Athletic 3 years, 340 days Nigel Adkins Reading 0 years, 56 days Harry Redknapp Queens Park Rangers 0 years, 178 days * Everton manager David Moyes will take over at Manchester United on July 1. * Manchester City are currently without a permanent manager (Compiled by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)