LONDON Nov 20 International media agency MP &
Silva has bought the broadcast rights to English Premier League
soccer in Indonesia, New Zealand and 15 Pacific Islands for
three years from 2013/14, the league said on Tuesday.
The Premier League is selling its international rights in a
series of deals, building on its success in securing a 70
percent increase in the value of its domestic TV contract.
The value for the rights over the next three years could top
5 billion pounds ($8 billion), with 3 billion pounds already
secured from Britain and the remainder to come from overseas
where interest in English soccer is strong.
MP & Silva will replace ESPN Star, part of News Corp
, as the rights holder in Indonesia from the start of
next season.
The 20-team Premier League often sells directly to
broadcasters but has previously worked in other parts of Asia
with MP & Silva, which acts as a middleman by distributing
programming to TV companies.
"We know MP & Silva well as they have acquired Premier
League rights in the past and we are pleased to be working with
them again," Richard Scudamore, the Premier League chief
executive, said.