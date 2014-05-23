LONDON May 23 French champions Paris St Germain have agreed terms with Chelsea to sign Brazil defender David Luiz, the clubs said on Friday.

"The move is now subject to David Luiz agreeing personal terms with PSG and passing a medical examination," Premier League club Chelsea said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).

British media reported that the fee for the versatile 27-year-old would be a world record for a defender of between 40 million ($67.37 million) and 50 million pounds ($84.21 million).

That would surpass the 36 million pounds Qatari-backed PSG paid for Luiz's Brazil team mate Thiago Silva in 2012 although neither club disclosed the financial terms of their agreement.

The easily recognisible Luiz, with his long and shaggy hair, joined Chelsea in January, 2011 from Benfica and helped the London side win the Champions League the following year.

($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)