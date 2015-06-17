Michael Laudrup, the head coach of Qatar's Lekhwiya reacts during their AFC Champions League soccer match against Saudi Arabia's Al Nasser at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad/Files

COPENHAGEN Michael Laudrup is to quit as coach of Qatari club Lekhwiya, having failed to agree an extension to his one-year contract which runs out at the end of June, according to media reports in his native Denmark.

Despite recent reports that he was eager to extend the 12-month deal he signed in June 2014, Danish state radio reported on Wednesday that Laudrup had emailed them to say he was quitting.

"Unfortunately, there were things concerning the contract that we could not agree on, and therefore I will NOT be continuing in Qatar," the former Denmark international was quoted as writing.

Former Swansea City manager Laudrup, who won the Qatari title and was named coach of the year last season, is one of the favourites to succeed Morten Olsen as Denmark national team coach when he steps down in 2016.

