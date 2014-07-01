July 1 Former Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup has taken over as coach of Qatar's Lekhwiya, the Doha-based club announced on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old former Denmark striker, who had playing spells with Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, was sacked by the English Premier League side in February.

Lekhwiya, who won the Qatar Stars League last season, said in a statement that Laudrup would host a news conference next week.

He replaces former Belgian international Eric Gerets. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)