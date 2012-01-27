Queens Park Rangers' Anton Ferdinand gestures during their FA Cup soccer match against Milton Keynes Dons at Loftus Road in London January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand has been sent a bullet in the post, British media reported on Friday, less than 24 hours before an FA Cup tie in which he could come face to face with Chelsea's John Terry, the player charged with racially abusing him.

England and Chelsea captain Terry, who denies any wrongdoing, is due to appear in court next week over the alleged racist abuse which has added extra tension to the build-up to Saturday's fourth-round match at Loftus Road.

"We are investigating an allegation of malicious communication received today at QPR football club. Officers from Hammersmith and Fulham are investigating," a Scotland Yard spokesman said.

Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas earlier on Thursday urged Ferdinand to shake hands with Terry on Saturday.

Villas-Boas said he was not considering leaving out Terry, who was charged in December following an incident in Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League defeat by their west London rivals in October.

