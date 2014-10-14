Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during their EURO 2016 qualifying soccer match against Denmark at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix Denmark

COPENHAGEN A headed goal in second-half injury time by Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a much-needed 1-0 win over Denmark in their Group I Euro 2016 qualifier on Tuesday.

Ronaldo rose to meet Ricardo Quaresma's cross and bury his header past Kasper Schmeichel to claim all three points after referee Felix Byrch played five minutes stoppage time at the end of the game.

Denmark's best chance of the match came when Pierre Hojbjerg muscled his way through and fed Christian Eriksen, who teed up Michael Krohn-Dehli to fire in a shot that came back off the far post.

Ronaldo's goal lifts Portugal off the bottom of the table and into third in the five-team group on three points. Denmark remain second, level on four points with leaders Albania.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor)