May 13 Administrators for stricken Scottish soccer club Rangers have accepted a takeover bid from a group headed by former Sheffield United chief executive Charles Green.

"Mr Green has secured, via a substantial financial commitment, a period of exclusivity to complete the purchase of the Club and this is expected to be finalised at a creditors' meeting on June 6," said David Whitehouse, joint administrator to the Glasgow club.

