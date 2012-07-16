LONDON, July 16 Dundee will replace Rangers in
the Scottish Premier League after the Glasgow side were demoted
following their financial crisis, clubs decided on Monday.
Dundee finished runners-up last season in the Scottish First
Division, the second tier of the game in Scotland.
Rangers have been told to relaunch in the fourth tier after
collapsing under their debt pile, breaking the stranglehold they
and city rivals Celtic have had on the Scottish game for
decades.
There had been talk of a breakaway SPL-2 to accommodate
Rangers just below the top flight but that has not materialised.
Some SPL clubs fear they will struggle financially in the
absence of one of the best supported clubs in Britain.
"It was agreed that Dundee FC would be invited to fill the
space vacated by Rangers FC in the Clydesdale Bank Premier
League," the SPL said in a statement after its annual meeting.
Dundee were Scottish champions in 1962 but have been out of
the SPL since 2005. Their elevation will rekindle their own
rivalry with Dundee United whose stadium is only a matter of a
few hundred metres away.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Alison Wildey)