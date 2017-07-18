FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
Screwed-up paper costs Rangers 7,000 euros UEFA fine
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 19 hours ago

Screwed-up paper costs Rangers 7,000 euros UEFA fine

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rangers have been fined 7,000 euros ($8,091.30) after screwed-up pieces of paper were thrown on to the pitch by fans during their Europa League tie against Progres Niederkorn at Ibrox last month, UEFA said on Tuesday.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the Scottish side guilty of breaching its disciplinary regulations relating to the throwing of objects on to the playing field.

Pedro Caixinha's Rangers won the match 1-0 but were beaten 2-0 by the Luxembourg minnows in the return leg, suffering a shock exit from the Europa League in the qualifying stages.

($1 = 0.8651 euros)

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.