LONDON Feb 27 Crisis-hit Scottish soccer
champions Rangers has been fined 50,000 pounds ($79,000) by the
stock market on which it is listed, for failing to disclose that
chairman Craig Whyte had previously been disqualified from
serving as a company director.
The fine was a further financial blow to Glasgow club
Rangers, which went into administration earlier this month over
9 million pounds in unpaid payroll and sales taxes.
"The amount of the regulatory fine has been determined
taking into account a range of factors including, but not
limited to, the seriousness of the rule breach and the
circumstances of Rangers FC," said James Godwin, director of
regulation at the PLUS Stock Exchange.
Whyte took an 85 percent stake in the club in May 2011,
paying a nominal one pound. The club faces a second tax bill of
more than 50 million pounds if it loses a legal battle over how
it paid players in the past.
Whyte was banned from serving as a company director for
seven years in 2000 in relation to a company called Vital UK
Ltd, a fact not made public by Rangers until November.