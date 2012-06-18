LONDON Rangers were left off next season's fixture list on Monday pending a decision on whether to readmit the 54-times champions to the Scottish Premier League (SPL) after their parent company went into liquidation.

On another traumatic day for the club, Rangers were also told they face disciplinary charges relating to allegations they made unauthorised payments to players outside of their contracts.

Rangers were replaced by an anonymous "Club 12" when the fixtures for 2012-13 were published. The season kicks off on the first weekend in August when Kilmarnock host "Club 12".

The 12 SPL clubs will meet on July 4 to vote on whether to allow the Glasgow club to retain their place in the top tier of Scottish soccer.

Rangers, who get a vote themselves, will need the backing of seven other clubs to avoid having to play in a lower league.

However, that vote will not be the end of their woes. The SPL said there was a case to answer regarding the way the club has paid its players in the past.

"Disciplinary charges will be brought when the future status of Rangers FC is clarified and prior to the start of season 2012/13," the SPL said in a statement.

"OLD FIRM" DISBANDED?

The often bitter rivalry between Rangers and Glasgow rivals Celtic dominates Scottish soccer and it is hard to imagine the league without one half of "The Old Firm" duo.

Rangers went into administration in February over 9 million pounds in unpaid taxes and the parent company was consigned to administration last week when the tax authorities refused to accept a settlement.

Rangers also face a much larger tax bill relating to the way they paid their players over the past decade, using "Employee Benefit Trusts".

A consortium led by English businessman Charles Green completed a takeover of the 140-year-old club last Thursday but its efforts to relaunch the club are being overshadowed by the fallout from previous mismanagement.

If ejected from the SPL, Rangers could have to start on the comeback trail in the Scottish Third Division, the lowest level in the national game in Scotland.

Were Rangers to be relegated, their SPL place would go to either Dunfermline or Dundee. Dunfermline finished bottom of the SPL last season, while Dundee were runners-up in the First Division.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by John O'Brien and Pritha Sarkar)