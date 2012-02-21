LONDON Feb 21 Businessman Craig Whyte is
planning to step down as chairman of Scottish Premier League
champions Rangers when they come out of administration, he said
on Tuesday as he defended his takeover of the Glasgow club last
year.
Whyte said he had helped to fund the takeover by borrowing
more than 20 million pounds ($31.6 million) against season
ticket revenues for the next three years but denied wrongdoing.
"Any suggestion that I am trying to make a fast buck or have
indulged in illegal manoeuvring is clearly ludicrous," Whyte
said in a statement carried on the BBC website, adding he was
"personally on the line" for 27.5 million pounds sin guarantees
and cash.
"I will not continue as Rangers Chairman
post-restructuring," he added.
Whyte bought an 85 percent stake in Rangers for a nominal
one pound last May, taking over a club which owed its main bank
18 million pounds and faces a potential liability of over 50
million pounds from a disputed tax case.
The club went into administration last week after Britain's
tax authorities took action over 9 million pounds in unpaid
payroll and sales taxes since Whyte took control of the club.
Whyte said he was talking to potential investors in the
140-year-old club and was also keen on the idea of gifting the
majority of his shares to a supporters' foundation once Rangers
had been put on a sound financial footing.
"I am open to all serious offers of outside investment.
Indeed, I am currently in active discussion with a number of
potential bidders and investors," he said.
"However, the reality is that everyone needs to have a final
settlement of the big tax case one way or another."
Rangers have won the Scottish title a record 54 times and
are one of the best supported clubs in British soccer. Their
financial problems have sent shockwaves through the game north
and south of the border.
Administrators Duff & Phelps said Rangers supporters had
raised concerns over the ticketing deal.
"We are now investigating all the circumstances surrounding
both the purchase of the majority shareholding in Rangers
Football Club plc and the flow of funds which stemmed from the
transaction and were intended to fulfill the purchasers'
obligations at the time of the sale," said David Whitehouse,
joint administrator.
Rangers were docked 10 points after going into
administration, leaving their Glasgow rivals Celtic almost
certain to win the league.