LONDON, June 18 Rangers were left off next season's fixture list on Monday pending a decision on whether to readmit the 54-times champions to the Scottish Premier League (SPL) after their parent company went into liquidation.

One of the biggest names in British soccer, Rangers were replaced by an anonymous "Club 12" when the fixtures for 2012-13 were published. The season kicks off on Aug. 4.

The new owners of the Glasgow club have applied for a place in the SPL but other clubs will need to give their blessing if they are to be allowed back in.

Rangers, who get a vote themselves, will need the backing of seven other clubs to stay in the top flight rather than having to start over in a lower league.

The often bitter rivalry between Rangers and Glasgow rivals Celtic dominates Scottish soccer and it is hard to imagine the league without one half of "The Old Firm" duo.

Rangers went into administration in February over unpaid taxes and the parent company was consigned to administration last week when the tax authorities refused to accept a settlement.

A consortium led by English businessman Charles Green has since completed a takeover of the 140-year-old club.

Were Rangers to be relegated, their place could be taken by either Dunfermline or Dundee. Dunfermline finished bottom of the SPL last season, while Dundee were runners-up in the First Division.

A general meeting of the SPL to vote on the issue will not be held for at least two weeks. (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by John O'Brien)