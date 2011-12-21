ZURICH Dec 21 Spain remained top of the
FIFA rankings and were acclaimed 'Team of the Year' for the
fourth time running on Friday, while Wales, inspired by the work
of their late manager Gary Speed, were declared the year's 'Best
Mover'.
The world and European champions finished 2011 in a familiar
position, ahead of the Netherlands and Germany in an unchanged
top ten. Uruguay were fourth, England fifth and Brazil sixth
with Portugal, Croatia, Italy and Argentina completing the
leading group.
After an outstanding second half of the year during which
they beat Montenegro, Switzerland and Bulgaria in Euro 2012
qualifers, Wales climbed to 48th position.
Speed, the architect of their renaissance, was found hanged
at his home in November, aged 42, after barely a year in the
job.
Speed took over after Wales's final fixture in 2010 and
under his management the team rose from 116th in the rankings to
a place in the top 50, gaining more ranking points - 330 - in
2011 than any other nation.
Bosnia-Herzegovina (20), Panama (49) and Estonia (57) earned
their highest placings since the rankings began. The most
dramatic leap of all came from American Samoa, who jumped 18
places to 186 thanks to winning a World Cup qualifier for the
first time.
Leading rankings (last month's positions in brackets)
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Netherlands
3. (3) Germany
4. (4) Uruguay
5. (5) England
6. (6) Brazil
7. (7) Portugal
8. (8) Croatia
9. (9) Italy
10. (10) Argentina
(Reporting by Tim Collings; Editing by Clare Fallon. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer